Trailblazers

The Next Generation of Leadership with Sen. Nick Miller | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published May 13, 2025 at 3:56 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Pennsylvania Senator Nick Miller, the youngest state senator in over a century. He talks about his decision to pursue a spot in politics and his local legislative origins.

Senator Miller discusses his current priorities, from education funding to site redevelopment to energy improvements and much more. He also shares his experience climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and the broader lessons that the journey taught him.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 5/13/25)

Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's monthly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2014. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
