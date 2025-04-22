"I Don't Have to Kill It All the Time" with John Gross | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford talks with real estate broker, investor, and entrepreneur John Gross about being filled with the entrepreneurial spirit from a young age and his journey into real estate. He details the grind he needed to put in to get through a rough start to his career and his experience with cold calls and door knocking.

John talks about the moment he realized he had to take his work seriously, and the moment he realized he needed to improve his work-life balance. He discusses his desire to help others reach success after searching so long for contentment.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 4/22/25)