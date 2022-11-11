Midterm Precedents, Youth Voting and the 'Red Wave?': A 2022 Election Recap with Christopher Borick | The Jennings Report

With the midterm elections wrapping up earlier in the week, Alan Jennings welcomes Christopher Borick, professor and Director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion for an Election Day recap.

They discuss how this midterm's results compared to others, the "red wave" that didn't come to be, the youth vote, and more.

Then, in his "final thought," Alan lays out a blueprint for a reformed, "radical," and fairer approach to campaign advertising.

The Jennings Report is a monthly program that puts political and social topics front and center, from the local to the national level. Catch new episodes the second Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/10/22)