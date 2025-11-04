© 2025
Serving the Community One Conversation at a Time with Joe's Tavern | The Inside Dish

By Shane McGee
Published November 4, 2025 at 4:20 PM EST

On this episode, Shane McGee sits down with Shelly Salak of Joe's Tavern to take a look back at the bar and restaurant's more-than 60 years of service. Shelly talks about the tavern's beginnings and where it's headed today.

Shelly also explores the tavern's regular menu and beverage lineup, and gives listeners a glimpse at what they can expect when they visit.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/3/25)

Shane McGee
Shane McGee is a rotating host of The Inside Dish. He is also on the Board of Directors of the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association. He currently serves as Treasurer.
