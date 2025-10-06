© 2025
WDIY Headlines
The Inside Dish

"Beer and Location Helps Drive Business" with Derek Wallen | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published October 6, 2025 at 3:31 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott talks with Derek Wallen, co-owner of Country Club Brewing, a new location serving up fresh and unique drinks in South Bethlehem. Derek talks about their diverse options, from stouts to seltzers to dessert beers, and the sparks behind some of their favorite options.

Derek also talks about his other business Roasted and what it's like to work through a decline in quality craft brewing, as well as his view of Bethlehem's growing food and beverage food scene.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/6/25)

The Inside Dish Derek WallenCountry Club BrewingBethlehemCraft Brewing
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
