"Beer and Location Helps Drive Business" with Derek Wallen | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott talks with Derek Wallen, co-owner of Country Club Brewing, a new location serving up fresh and unique drinks in South Bethlehem. Derek talks about their diverse options, from stouts to seltzers to dessert beers, and the sparks behind some of their favorite options.

Derek also talks about his other business Roasted and what it's like to work through a decline in quality craft brewing, as well as his view of Bethlehem's growing food and beverage food scene.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/6/25)

