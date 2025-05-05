Standing Out on the Shelf with Luke Jaindl | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with Luke Jaindl, Vice President of Jaindl Companies, to talk about the nearly 100 years of history behind the family-founded and operated company. Luke shares the story of how A-Treat came to be and how the Jaindl family became the latest to own and operate it.

Contributed Photo / A Treat

Luke also reveals what the process of getting the brand back on shelves looked like following its revitalization. He talks about the familiar and fan favorite flavors, the ability to do good in the community with a local brand, and the unique identity of A-Treat.

1 of 3 — ATreat-GlassBottles-2.png Contributed Photo / A-Treat 2 of 3 — ATreat-GlassBottles-1.png Contributed Photo / A-Treat 3 of 3 — ATreat-Larry-Event20251-1.png Contributed Photo / A-Treat

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/5/25)

