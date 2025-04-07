© 2025
WDIY Headlines
The Inside Dish

Craft Food and Craft Beer with Scott Burney | The Inside Dish

By Heidi Stahl
Published April 7, 2025 at 2:17 PM EDT

On this episode, Heidi Stahl welcomes Scott Burney of Vault Brewing Company to look back at their journey, which started in Yardley. Scott talks about being drawn to Easton and how perfect of a fit it ended up being, from the city down to the building itself.

Scott gives a glimpse at the menu, which is made up of craft beers, unique drinks, and delicious food. He also discusses Vault Brewing's presence in the region for years through brewing and distribution.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/7/25)

Tags
The Inside Dish Scott BurneyVault Brewing CompanyEastonCraft Beer
Heidi Stahl
Heidi joins WDIY as a volunteer and alternating host of The Inside Dish beginning February 2022.
