"It's All About Scale" with Julie and Roger Rockhill | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott welcomes Julie and Roger Rockhill, owners of Stone Farm Cellars and Vineyard, to talk about how their wine-making began as a hobby before expanding into a business that's growing across the Lehigh Valley. They discuss the journey to finding their first location, and their brand new location in the heart of Easton.

Julie and Roger share more about the menu of both wines and food available at both locations, plus the live music and dog-friendly environment visitors will find. They also share their hopes for the future of the business.

(Original air-date: 11/4/24)