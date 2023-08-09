From Birthday Cake to 'Deadpool': Making Marvelous Macarons with Lindsey Weber | The Inside Dish

Heidi Stahl welcomes Lindsey Weber from Marvelous Macarons by Lindsey to talk about the delicate little French pastries and why you should always "pray for feet" when making them, the variety of flavors from Oreo to lemon curd to "Deadpool," whether a savory macaron is actually a thing, and more.

Lindsey also talks about how she got into making macarons to raise awareness about Alzheimer's and cancer.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/7/23)