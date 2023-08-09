© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
The Inside Dish

From Birthday Cake to 'Deadpool': Making Marvelous Macarons with Lindsey Weber | The Inside Dish

By Heidi Stahl
Published August 9, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT

Heidi Stahl welcomes Lindsey Weber from Marvelous Macarons by Lindsey to talk about the delicate little French pastries and why you should always "pray for feet" when making them, the variety of flavors from Oreo to lemon curd to "Deadpool," whether a savory macaron is actually a thing, and more.

Lindsey also talks about how she got into making macarons to raise awareness about Alzheimer's and cancer.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/7/23)

Tags
The Inside Dish The Inside Dish
Heidi Stahl
Heidi joins WDIY as a volunteer and alternating host of The Inside Dish beginning February 2022.
See stories by Heidi Stahl
Related Content