Michael Drabenstott welcomes Jen Schuster, marketing and event coordinator for the Emmaus Farmers' Market, which is now in its 19th year of supporting local agriculture and building community every Sunday.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/4/22)