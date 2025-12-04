© 2025
WDIY Headlines
Teen Scientist

"Progress Is Not a Linear Path" with Emily Eaves Lyter | Teen Scientist

By Abigail Wood
Published December 4, 2025 at 4:20 PM EST
Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network

On this episode, Abigail Wood talks with Emily Eaves Lyter, Administrative Director for Clinical Research at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network. Emily shares some of the moments that sparked her love for science and what eventually lead her to a career in physical therapy.

They explore the long list of technologies that Good Shepherd uses to improve patient experience and recovery, from 3D printing to virtual reality, and Emily talks about the DISRUPT summit, which brings bold minds and ideas together.

Teen Scientist with host Abigail Wood brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/4/25)

Abigail Wood
Abigail Wood is the host of WDIY's monthly Youth Media Program show, Teen Scientist. She is a Parkland High School student ('26) who is involved in the school's TV studio, science fair, and multiple other clubs.
See stories by Abigail Wood
