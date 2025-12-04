"Progress Is Not a Linear Path" with Emily Eaves Lyter | Teen Scientist

On this episode, Abigail Wood talks with Emily Eaves Lyter, Administrative Director for Clinical Research at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network. Emily shares some of the moments that sparked her love for science and what eventually lead her to a career in physical therapy.

They explore the long list of technologies that Good Shepherd uses to improve patient experience and recovery, from 3D printing to virtual reality, and Emily talks about the DISRUPT summit, which brings bold minds and ideas together.

Teen Scientist with host Abigail Wood brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

