WDIY Headlines
Teen Scientist

The Science Behind Equitable Transportation with Megan Lysowski | Teen Scientist

By Abigail Wood
Published November 6, 2025 at 3:51 PM EST
Motor TruckRun
/
Pexels

On this episode, Abigail Wood sits down with Megan Lysowski, Director of FEATpa, to talk about the nonprofit's electric bike programs and community outreach. They discuss the focus on sustainability, independence, and education that drive's the organization's mission.

Megan talks about the moment she realized she had a passion for advocacy work and what guided her to FEATpa, and shares some of the legislative changes that are needed to support their efforts.

Teen Scientist with host Abigail Wood brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/6/25)

Tags
Teen Scientist Megan LysowskiFEATpaelectric bicyclessustainabilityEducation
Abigail Wood
Abigail Wood is the host of WDIY's monthly Youth Media Program show, Teen Scientist. She is a Parkland High School student ('26) who is involved in the school's TV studio, science fair, and multiple other clubs.
See stories by Abigail Wood
