WDIY Headlines
Teen Scientist

"I'm Always Learning Here" with Chad Schwartz | Teen Scientist

By Abigail Wood
Published August 7, 2025 at 4:13 PM EDT

On this episode, Abigail Wood talks with Chad Schwartz, Executive Director of the Lehigh Gap Nature Center, about his love for environmental science that started at a young age, and how he got his foot in the door as early as possible.

Chad talks about the programming offered and efforts of the Lehigh Gap Nature Center and shares what his role looks like on a daily basis. He emphasizes the value of youth engagement and shares advice for young aspiring scientists.

Teen Scientist with host Abigail Wood brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/7/25)

Teen Scientist Chad SchwartzLehigh Gap Nature CenterConservationEnvironment
Abigail Wood
Abigail Wood is the host of WDIY's monthly Youth Media Program show, Teen Scientist. She is a Parkland High School student ('26) who is involved in the school's TV studio, science fair, and multiple other clubs.
