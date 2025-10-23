Tuberculosis Throughout Time with Dr. James Higgins | Perspectives

John Pearce is joined by Dr. James Higgins, author of The War Against Tuberculosis, which tells the story of the infamous bacterial disease and the search for a cure. James talks about the origins of tuberculosis and the main reasons for the drop in U.S. cases.

James also talks about the 1918 TB epidemic in Pittsburgh, and shares his lifelong passion for history and the politics directly related to medicine that draw him in.

(Original air-date: 10/23/25)

