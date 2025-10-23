© 2025
Perspectives

Tuberculosis Throughout Time with Dr. James Higgins | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published October 23, 2025 at 2:04 PM EDT

John Pearce is joined by Dr. James Higgins, author of The War Against Tuberculosis, which tells the story of the infamous bacterial disease and the search for a cure. James talks about the origins of tuberculosis and the main reasons for the drop in U.S. cases.

James also talks about the 1918 TB epidemic in Pittsburgh, and shares his lifelong passion for history and the politics directly related to medicine that draw him in.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/23/25)

John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
