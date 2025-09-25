The 2025 CROP Hunger Walk with Dianne Kareha and Steve Simmons | Perspectives

John Pearce looks forward to the upcoming CROP Hunger Walks with Allentown organizer Dianne Kareha and Bethlehem organizer Steve Simmons, who give a glimpse at what attendees can expect from this year's events.

They discuss the importance of the annual fundraiser, which sees involvement all across the country, and the importance of fighting for people around the world to survive food insecurity.

(Original air-date: 9/25/25)

