© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Read a station update from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell.
WDIY Headlines
Perspectives

The 2025 CROP Hunger Walk with Dianne Kareha and Steve Simmons | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published September 25, 2025 at 3:42 PM EDT

John Pearce looks forward to the upcoming CROP Hunger Walks with Allentown organizer Dianne Kareha and Bethlehem organizer Steve Simmons, who give a glimpse at what attendees can expect from this year's events.

They discuss the importance of the annual fundraiser, which sees involvement all across the country, and the importance of fighting for people around the world to survive food insecurity.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/25/25)

Tags
Perspectives CROP Hunger WalkRev. Dianne KarehaRev. Steve Simmonshunger
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
See stories by John Pearce
Related Content