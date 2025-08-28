"Community Is Huge to Us" with Megan Van Ravenswaay | Perspectives

John Pearce explores the Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society with Executive Director Megan van Ravenswaay. Megan talks about how her vision is shaping the organization, and what that means for community representation.

Megan gives a glimpse at their recent exhibition Warehouse Valley, which took a look at how development is changing the landscape of our region, and reveals some of the current challenges the Society is working to overcome.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

