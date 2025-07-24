© 2025
Villages in Partnership with Becky and John Tacca | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published July 24, 2025 at 4:35 PM EDT

John Pearce welcomes Becky and John Tacca to talk about their visit to Malawi, one of the poorest countries on the African continent. They explain what brought them there and talk about the people and lifestyles they encountered.

Becky and John share details about Villages in Partnership, an NGO anchored in the U.S. working to improve the living conditions of Malawians, from farming to education and much more.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/24/25)

Becky and John TaccaVillages in PartnershipMalawi
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
