Villages in Partnership with Becky and John Tacca | Perspectives

John Pearce welcomes Becky and John Tacca to talk about their visit to Malawi, one of the poorest countries on the African continent. They explain what brought them there and talk about the people and lifestyles they encountered.

Becky and John share details about Villages in Partnership, an NGO anchored in the U.S. working to improve the living conditions of Malawians, from farming to education and much more.

(Original air-date: 7/24/25)