Accurately Heard and Fairly Represented with Carol Kuniholm | Perspectives

John Pearce talks with Carol Kuniholm, Chair of Fair Districts PA, to learn more about redistricting and why it's so important. Carol talks about her journey into politics and the spark she felt when she found out about inequalities in many of Pennsylvania's schools.

Carol also explains what gerrymandering is and where it originated from, as well as how it persists today. She shares more about Fair Districts PA, from its formation to their current work in the state legislature.

(Original air-date: 4/24/25)