An Internal Look at USAID with Glenn Pearce | Perspectives

John Pearce welcomes Glenn Pearce, a former worker with USAID, to talk about the organization that's been circling in recent news. Glenn talks about the work he did with USAID in Honduras and Nicaragua and how funding for the organization works.

Glenn shares the differences he experienced in South America and dispels misinformation that's been spread in recent months about USAID. He shares his thoughts on whether it would really matter if USAID was dismantled.

(Original air-date: 3/27/25)