Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Sláinte! Celebrating St. Patrick's Day with Theresa Cantley and Patrick Brogan | LV Arts Salon

Published March 15, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT
Slainte-1.png

Kate Scuffle welcomes the spirit of St. Patrick to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon with Theresa Cantley of Donegal Square and McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar in Bethlehem, along with Patrick Brogan, ArtsQuest’s Chief Programming Officer as they preview the Lehigh Valley's newest festival: Sláinte!

This four-day festival is focused on the music and traditions of the Emerald Isle, featuring fiddles and a fiddle contest, several Irish bands, whiskey and a traditional Irish breakfast, Sláinte will be an immersive experience taking the usual St. Patrick’s Day festivities to the next level, starting Thursday, Mar. 17 through Sunday, Mar. 20 inside ArtsQuest Center.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/14/22)

Tags

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Theresa CantleyPatrick BroganSláinteIrish heritageDonegal SquareMcCarthy's Red Stag PubArtsQuestfestivalWhiskeyIrelandMusicfiddleFoodLehigh Valley Arts Salon
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
