The Work Goes On: "This Is Generational Work" with Samantha Shaak | HealthBEAT

By Margaret McConnell
Published April 16, 2024 at 12:19 PM EDT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and Samantha Shaak, the acting Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, discuss filling big shoes in their respective roles, and the importance of the Pool Institute in the community.

Samantha talks about her journey to joining the Institute, what motivates her to work in community health improvement, and the idea that the solutions they seek won't come overnight.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/15/24)

Tags
HealthBEAT Samantha ShaakLeonard Parker Pool Institute for HealthCommunity-BuildingCommunity healthLehigh Valley
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February, 2024.
