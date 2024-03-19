© 2024
WDIY Headlines
HealthBEAT

"The Work Goes On" with Edward Meehan | HealthBEAT

By Greg Capogna
Published March 19, 2024 at 3:03 PM EDT

On this episode, Greg Capogna and co-host Edward Meehan of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health dive into Edward's journey from a childhood in public housing on the Lower Eastside of Manhattan to working to improve public health and build strong communties.

They talk about Edward's experiences in New York, Alabama, and Pennsylvania, his efforts to become a friend to various communities, and embracing the next iteration of the Lehigh Valley.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/18/24)

HealthBEAT Edward MeehanLeonard Parker Pool Institute for HealthPublic healthCommunityCommunity-BuildingLehigh Valley
Greg Capogna
Greg Capogna is the outgoing Executive Director at WDIY. He also hosts a number of public affairs programs including HealthBEAT, Active Lehigh Valley, and On Every Main Street.
