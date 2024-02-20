"You Have to Feel Your Way Out of This" with Chloe Cole-Wilson | HealthBEAT

On this episode, Greg Capogna and co-host Edward Meehan of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health talk with Chloe Cole-Wilson, whose 'Restoring Petals' exhibit examines mental health and trauma during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group discusses art as a means of self expression, and the ongoing battle for many against grief and loss following years of change.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/19/24)