Economic Pulse: Week of 10/27/23

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis's advanced estimate, US economic growth skyrocketed by 4.9% after adjustment for inflation during the 3rd quarter. The third quarter's nominal growth was 8.5%; however, inflation ate close to half of that growth, resulting in a real growth of 4.9%. The US economic growth over the 12 months was 2.9%.

