Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 10/20/23

By Kamran Afshar
Published October 23, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT

The Consumer sentiment index is rising

The consumer sentiment index, the CSI, which fell to its lowest level ever in June of last year, has been trending up, according to the results of the September survey of consumers by University of Michigan. The consumer sentiment index has shown a significant 16% increase over the last 12 months.

Click herefor the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 10/20/23)

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
