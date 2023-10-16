Economic Pulse: Week of 10/13/23

Inflation at 3.7% as of September

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.4% in September, a drop from August but still twice higher than July. If the price increases stay at this rate, annual inflation will leap to 4.9%. However, over the last 12 months, inflation was 3.7%, less than half of last year's level.

