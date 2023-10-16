© 2023
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 10/13/23

By Kamran Afshar
Published October 16, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT

Inflation at 3.7% as of September

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.4% in September, a drop from August but still twice higher than July. If the price increases stay at this rate, annual inflation will leap to 4.9%. However, over the last 12 months, inflation was 3.7%, less than half of last year's level.

Economic Pulse Economic PulseEconomyInflationInflation RateConsumer Price Index
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
