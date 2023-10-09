Economic Pulse: Week of 10/6/23

Employment in the Valley inched up to 393,000

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, payroll employment in the Lehigh Valley reached a seasonally adjusted 393,000 in August, the highest ever and 6,200 above its last year's level. However, it appears this is close to the top as far as the local labor force can carry since it has been hovering close to this number since February.

Click herefor the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 10/6/23)

