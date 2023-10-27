© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎤Thank you to everyone who contributed to the Fall Membership Drive for making it a success.🧡
WDIY Headlines
Charla Comunitaria
Charla Comunitaria

Giving Voices to All Pennsylvanians with Olga Negron | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published October 27, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT

Aurea welcomes Olga Negron, the Executive Director of the Governor's Commission on Latino Affairs, to talk about her role and the role of her commission, as well as the importance of amplifying diverse voices.

They discuss how the Commission on Latino Affairs works hand-in-hand with the governor's office, as well as the various other commissions that have been created to ensure that all Pennsylvanians receive the support they need.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 10/26/23)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria Governor's Commission on Latino AffairsOlga NegrónState governmentempowermentLatino communityJosh Shapiro
Stay Connected
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria.
See stories by Aurea Ortiz
Related Content