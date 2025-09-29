"Advocacy Requires Great Storytelling" with Megan van Ravenswaay, Yusuf Dahl, and Teri Haddad | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett is joined first by Megan van Ravenswaay, Executive Director of the Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society, to explore the organization's offerings, her enthusiasm for her work, and the village required to raise a nonprofit.

Then, Laurie Hackett sits down with Yusuf Dahl and Dr. Teri Haddad to celebrate their Emmy win for their documentary on housing discrimination. Yusuf shares the trust and vulnerability required to make a film on his personal experience and he and Teri emphasize the ability of documentaries to tell compassionate and effective stories.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the fourth Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/29/25)

