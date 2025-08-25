"Together We Win, Together We Fail" with Marta Boulos JeBran and Chip Hurd | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett sits down with Marta Boulos JeBran, Director of Government and Community Affairs at Crayola, to talk about how the company's culture encourages a giving spirit. She talks about her involvement in other organizations and how her Lebanese identity pushes her to serve those around her.

Then, Laurie Hackett is joined by Chip Hurd, Chief Philanthropy Officer at the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, to explore how the community fuels the organization's success. Chip talks about he biggest changes he's seen since starting in his role, the importance of data, and why he's hopeful for the future.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/25/25)

