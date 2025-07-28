"Helping Can Mean Different Things" with Simon Moore and Jason King Jones | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett is joined first by Simon Moore, Board Chair for the Allentown Parknership, to talk about what the organization is doing to bring life to and honor the history of Allentown's expansive park system. He shares the process of starting a new nonprofit and talks about their inaugural project.

Then, Laurie Hackett sits down with Jason King Jones, Artistic Director at the PA Shakespeare Festival, to explore what his three years in the Lehigh Valley has taught him. He talks about the collaboration he sees in the arts community and the importance of telling stories that have value to the people who live here.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/28/25)