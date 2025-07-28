© 2025
Read a message from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell on the recent House vote to claw back public media funding.
WDIY Headlines
A Closer Look

"Helping Can Mean Different Things" with Simon Moore and Jason King Jones | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published July 28, 2025 at 2:47 PM EDT

On this episode, Laurie Hackett is joined first by Simon Moore, Board Chair for the Allentown Parknership, to talk about what the organization is doing to bring life to and honor the history of Allentown's expansive park system. He shares the process of starting a new nonprofit and talks about their inaugural project.

Then, Laurie Hackett sits down with Jason King Jones, Artistic Director at the PA Shakespeare Festival, to explore what his three years in the Lehigh Valley has taught him. He talks about the collaboration he sees in the arts community and the importance of telling stories that have value to the people who live here.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/28/25)

A Closer Look Simon MooreAllentown ParknershipJason King JonesPA Shakespeare FestivalnonprofitsCommunity
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
