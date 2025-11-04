Hitting All the Right Notes with 1812 Piano Lounge | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Shane McGee talks with Cindy Billera and Darius Feit of the 1812 Piano Lounge, a space in Allentown offering a charming atmosphere and delicious food and drinks. Cindy and Darius talk about the spark behind the business and their goals for what it provides.

Darius and Cindy also give a glimpse at the lounge's menu and musical offerings, emphasizing the new experience available to visitors.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/3/25)

