© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Inside Dish

Hitting All the Right Notes with 1812 Piano Lounge | The Inside Dish

By Shane McGee
Published November 4, 2025 at 4:13 PM EST

On this episode, Shane McGee talks with Cindy Billera and Darius Feit of the 1812 Piano Lounge, a space in Allentown offering a charming atmosphere and delicious food and drinks. Cindy and Darius talk about the spark behind the business and their goals for what it provides.

Darius and Cindy also give a glimpse at the lounge's menu and musical offerings, emphasizing the new experience available to visitors.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/3/25)

Tags
The Inside Dish 1812 Piano LoungeCindy BilleraDarius FeitLive musicAllentown
Shane McGee
Shane McGee is a rotating host of The Inside Dish. He is also on the Board of Directors of the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association. He currently serves as Treasurer.
See stories by Shane McGee
Related Content