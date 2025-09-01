© 2025
The Inside Dish

"Food We Grew Up On" with Kou and Myles Taylor | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published September 1, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with Kou and Myles Taylor, owners of Kou Kitchen, to talk about the authentic African cuisine they're serving up at pop-ups, festivals, and food truck venues. They talk about how the model they operate under has worked so far and about what the future could hold.

Kou and Myles share the story of the business, which is now operated mainly by themselves and their kids. They also talk about the beauty of serving food that's been passed down through their families.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/1/25)

The Inside Dish Kou and Myles TaylorKou KitchenAfrican cuisineculture
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
