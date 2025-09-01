Farm to Flavors with Wandy Bush | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott is joined by Wandy Bush, owner of Dragonfly Hill Farm and Kitchen, a female-owned and operated farm on four acres of land. Wandy talks about the property and how it was chosen as the farm's location.

Wandy also talks about the variety of produce they grow and offer, including their special focus on garlic. She shares the story of how she got into farming and the history of the business.

(Original air-date: 9/1/25)

