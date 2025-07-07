© 2025
The Inside Dish

Changing the View of Veganism with Jason Sizemore | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published July 7, 2025 at 2:10 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with Jason Sizemore, owner of Butterhead Kitchen, to talk about the unique, intimate space with a menu that will make many think differently about veganism. Jason emphasizes the importance of providing healthy and delicious options while also allowing people to indulge.

Jason shares how he shifted to veganism and his process of learning to cook, both from himself and his mom. He also talks about the cooking classes he offers locally.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/7/25)

The Inside Dish Jason SizemoreButterhead KitchenVeganEaston
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
