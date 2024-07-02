© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Inside Dish

"There's No Bubble Gum and Duct Tape Here" with Steven Zanders | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published July 2, 2024 at 12:29 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott is joined by Steven Zanders, owner of Sage Alley Brewery, to talk about his long journey through the food industry and how it brought him to owning his own brewery.

Steven talks about the delicious food and drink menu available at the brewery, why Coopersburg is becoming an ideal location for new businesses, and his goal of one day welcoming Matthew McConaughey to the brewery.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/1/24)

Tags
The Inside Dish Sage Alley BrewerySteven ZandersBreweryCoopersburgFood
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
Related Content