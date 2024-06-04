© 2024
The Inside Dish

Guiding You to Delicious Food with Qaza Nazeer | The Inside Dish

By Heidi Stahl
Published June 4, 2024 at 10:47 AM EDT

On this episode, Heidi Stahl welcomes Qaza Nazeer, creator of Social Guides HQ, a digital guide where users can mark their favorite restaurants, dishes, and so much more so others can find recommendations for their next meal out.

They talk about the process of creating an app for restaurant recommendations, the capabilities users have, and the excitement of being able to have a deeper look into the dining experience.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/3/24)

Tags
The Inside Dish Social Guides HQQaza NazeerrestaurantsLehigh Valleydigital guide
Heidi Stahl
Heidi joins WDIY as a volunteer and alternating host of The Inside Dish beginning February 2022.
See stories by Heidi Stahl
