© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎟️ WDIY's Family Fun Day — Groovin' in the Grove is almost here! Join us on Saturday, May 18th for our 29th anniversary celebration. Get your tickets here. 🎟️
The Inside Dish

Creating a Lazy Sunday Vibe with Jackie and Brendan Breslin | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published May 7, 2024 at 9:53 AM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott welcomes Jackie and Brendan Breslin, owners of Wishful Thinking Brewing Company, to talk about the experience and journey that led them to opening their own brewery. With delicious food and great beer, the pair is providing an enjoyable experience from their location in Bethlehem.

Jackie and Brendan discuss learning the Czech style of pouring, creating a beer that the local agriculture can shine through, and what guests can expect when they visit.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/6/24)

Tags
The Inside Dish Wishful Thinking Brewing CompanyBrendan BreslinJackie BreslinBreweryBethlehem
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
Related Content