Creating a Lazy Sunday Vibe with Jackie and Brendan Breslin | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott welcomes Jackie and Brendan Breslin, owners of Wishful Thinking Brewing Company, to talk about the experience and journey that led them to opening their own brewery. With delicious food and great beer, the pair is providing an enjoyable experience from their location in Bethlehem.

Jackie and Brendan discuss learning the Czech style of pouring, creating a beer that the local agriculture can shine through, and what guests can expect when they visit.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/6/24)