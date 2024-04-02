© 2024
The Inside Dish

Ensuring Authenticity and Quality with Golf Kiewkajee | The Inside Dish

By Heidi Stahl
Published April 2, 2024 at 10:42 AM EDT

On this episode, Heidi Stahl talks with Golf Kiewkajee from Thai Thai II in Bethlehem to talk about the restaurant's integration of culture and tradition to create an authentic Thai dining experience.

They discuss the quality of and the delicious options on the menu, as well as information about upcoming events and themed nights.

More information can be found on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/1/24)

Tags
The Inside Dish Thai Thai IIGolf KiewkajeeThai cuisinecultureTraditionsBethlehem
Heidi Stahl
Heidi joins WDIY as a volunteer and alternating host of The Inside Dish beginning February 2022.
