Ensuring Authenticity and Quality with Golf Kiewkajee | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Heidi Stahl talks with Golf Kiewkajee from Thai Thai II in Bethlehem to talk about the restaurant's integration of culture and tradition to create an authentic Thai dining experience.

They discuss the quality of and the delicious options on the menu, as well as information about upcoming events and themed nights.

More information can be found on the restaurant's Facebook page.

(Original air-date: 4/1/24)