© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Inside Dish

Planting Seeds of Resilience and Heritage with Amirah Mitchell | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published March 5, 2024 at 11:06 AM EST

On this episode, Michael Drabenstott welcomes Amirah Mitchell, founder of Sistah Seeds, to talk about her work saving seeds from the African Diaspora and the impact of growing vegetables, herbs, and grains from African-American, Afro-Caribbean, and West African culture.

They discuss the intricate topic of seed sovereignty, building community through farming, and Amirah's invitation for all to visit for workshops and internships.

More information can be found at sistahseeds.com.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/4/24)

Tags
The Inside Dish Sistah SeedsAmirah MitchellAfrican Diasporaseed savingFarmingcultureCommunityLehigh Valley
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
Related Content