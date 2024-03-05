Planting Seeds of Resilience and Heritage with Amirah Mitchell | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Michael Drabenstott welcomes Amirah Mitchell, founder of Sistah Seeds, to talk about her work saving seeds from the African Diaspora and the impact of growing vegetables, herbs, and grains from African-American, Afro-Caribbean, and West African culture.

They discuss the intricate topic of seed sovereignty, building community through farming, and Amirah's invitation for all to visit for workshops and internships.

More information can be found at sistahseeds.com.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/4/24)