The Inside Dish

Creating 'A Little Temple to Wine' with Kabinett's Jason Hoy | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published July 4, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT

Mike Drabenstott sits down with Jason Hoy, co-owner of Kabinett Wine Bar and Garden in Easton to talk about their extensive wine list, how it is created, and how Kabinett's team creates an approachable and unique experience for customers.

They also talk about Jason and his wife's culinary backgrounds, their worldly food offerings, Kabinett's option to have patrons purchase fresh produce for others, as well as the importance of providing team members more than just a living wage.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/3/23)

The Inside Dish Jason HoyKabinett Wine Bar and Gardenwine barwine listworld cuisineTucker Silk Millliving wageWineEaston
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
