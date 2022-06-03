© 2022
Teen Scientist

Twins, Triplets, and the Groundbreaking Work of Dr. Nancy Segal | Teen Scientist

Published June 3, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT
Cal State Fullerton

Rayna Malhotra brings listeners another tremendous STEM episode featuring an exclusive interview with renowned psychologist and behavioral geneticist Dr. Nancy Segal as she explains her groundbreaking work on the study of twins and triplets, and shares stories from her 250 published scientific articles and seven books, including her recent work Deliberated Divided: Inside the Controversial Study of Twins and Triplets Adopted Apart.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/2/22)

Rayna Malhotra
Rayna Malhotra, host of Teen Scientist on WDIY aims to bring listeners groundbreaking innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathmatics entirely from a teenage perspective. She is a Freshman at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem and wants to pursue a career with finance or STEM fields. Rayna plays flute, is a creator of the “On the Web” program for veterans at the VA, participates in St. Luke’s youth volunteer program, and regularly conducts scientific research. Rayna’s hobbies and interests include traveling , participating in community service, playing field hockey, and reading classic literature.
