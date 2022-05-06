The Road to the ISEF Finals | Teen Scientist

Teen Scientist Presents: The Road to the ISEF Finals!

First, Rayna Malhotra welcomes back Victor Cai, the recent $175,000 second-place winner of the Regeneron Science Talent Search as he shares his STEM finals experience and what he plans to do with the winnings. Then, Victor passes the torch to his younger brother, Brandon Cai, who is a freshman gold medalist for 9th grade in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) for research on geomapping for the visually-impaired.

Rayna also welcomes back Okezue Bell from Season 1, who is also a gold medalist for 11th grade in ISEF with his work on prosthetics for transradial amputees, and Rayna herself is also a gold medalist for her work on gene silencing through siRNA. Finally, Rayna chats with finalists Maryam Abdel Azim (10th grade) and Raina Bandekar (11th grade) about their silver medal research as they all go for STEM international glory in Atlanta at the ISEF Finals May 7-13.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/5/22)