Teen Scientist

The Road to the ISEF Finals | Teen Scientist

Published May 6, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT
Brandon Cai (second from left), Maryam Abdel-Azim (fifth from left), host Rayna Malhotra (center), Raina Bandekar (fourth from right) and Okezue Bell (third from right) at the Delaware Valley Science Fair Finals.
Victor Cai accepts his prize at the Regeneron Science Talent Search.
Okezue Bell (left) and Rayna Malhotra (right)
Raina Bandekar (left) and Okezue Bell (right) at the DVSF Finals.
Host Rayna Malhotra (center) and Maryam Abdel-Azim (right) at the DVSF Finals.

Teen Scientist Presents: The Road to the ISEF Finals!

First, Rayna Malhotra welcomes back Victor Cai, the recent $175,000 second-place winner of the Regeneron Science Talent Search as he shares his STEM finals experience and what he plans to do with the winnings. Then, Victor passes the torch to his younger brother, Brandon Cai, who is a freshman gold medalist for 9th grade in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) for research on geomapping for the visually-impaired.

Rayna also welcomes back Okezue Bell from Season 1, who is also a gold medalist for 11th grade in ISEF with his work on prosthetics for transradial amputees, and Rayna herself is also a gold medalist for her work on gene silencing through siRNA. Finally, Rayna chats with finalists Maryam Abdel Azim (10th grade) and Raina Bandekar (11th grade) about their silver medal research as they all go for STEM international glory in Atlanta at the ISEF Finals May 7-13.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/5/22)

Teen Scientist Victor CaiBrandon CaiOkezue BellMaryam Abdel AzimRaina BandekarRegeneron Science Talent SearchRegeneron International Science and Engineering FairSTEMscience competitionScienceTeen Scientist
Rayna Malhotra
Rayna Malhotra, host of Teen Scientist on WDIY aims to bring listeners groundbreaking innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathmatics entirely from a teenage perspective. She is a Freshman at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem and wants to pursue a career with finance or STEM fields. Rayna plays flute, is a creator of the “On the Web” program for veterans at the VA, participates in St. Luke’s youth volunteer program, and regularly conducts scientific research. Rayna’s hobbies and interests include traveling , participating in community service, playing field hockey, and reading classic literature.
See stories by Rayna Malhotra
