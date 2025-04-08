Helping the Next Generation of Farmers with Katy Hunter | Roots and Resilience

On this episode, Maddie Yang sits down with Katy Hunter, the Program Administrator for The Seed Farm, a one-of-a-kind farm in Emmaus that serves the community through various areas of agriculture. From helping new farmers find the resources and knowledge to begin their journey in agriculture to partnering with local food banks, Katy discusses the full range of their work.

Katy also explains further why it's so important to have a presence at food banks and talks about the produce items they provide. She also discusses the impact she sees climate change having on agriculture in the Lehigh Valley, and shares advice for those looking to get involved.

Roots and Resilience celebrates the individuals and communities who are making a difference in the fight for a sustainable future. Catch new episodes on Tuesdays in April at 6 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/8/25)