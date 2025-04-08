"Every Organization Has an Impact" with Kali Gibson | Roots and Resilience

On this episode, Maddie Yang talks with Kali Gibson about her job as an impact strategy consultant and how she helps organizations pursue sustainability. They discuss her journey to her current role and what it looks like on a daily basis.

Kali also explains some of the terms that are common in her everyday work and talks about how organizations can maximize their positive impacts. She discusses her role with the Bethlehem Food Co-op, why she was inspired to join, and what the market will look like once it opens.

Roots and Resilience celebrates the individuals and communities who are making a difference in the fight for a sustainable future. Catch new episodes on Tuesdays in April at 6 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/8/25)