© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roots and Resilience

Saving Culture Through Seeds with Alan Kissinger | Roots and Resilience

By Maddie Yang
Published April 1, 2025 at 2:08 PM EDT

On this episode, Maddie Yang is joined by Alan Kissinger, Greenhouse Manager at the Seed Savers Exchange, to talk about the organization's work to preserve biodiversity through seeds from around the world. Alan shares what his everyday job looks like and explains what inspires him and others to do this work.

Alan also talks about the logistics of seed saving, from how long they last to tips for home gardeners to try it out. He discusses the impacts climate change could have on seed saving, including how a changing climate has been affecting agriculture since the beginning of time.

Roots and Resilience celebrates the individuals and communities who are making a difference in the fight for a sustainable future. Catch new episodes on Tuesdays in April at 6 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/1/25)

Tags
Roots and Resilience Alan KissingerSeed Savers Exchangeseed savingbiodiversity
Maddie Yang
Maddie Yang is the host of Environmental Minute, providing listeners a glimpse into the world of environmental sustainability. Maddie is a student at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem.
See stories by Maddie Yang
Related Content