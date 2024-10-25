© 2024
Perspectives

"Everybody's There Because They Care": College Counseling with Dr. Eric Rosenthal and Dr. Maribel Diaz | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published October 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT

On this episode, John Pearce talks with Dr. Eric Rosenthal from Northampton Community College and Dr. Maribel Diaz from Moravian University about counseling at the college level and what it really offers for students. They explain the mental health concerns many students face that make these services so necessary.

Both Dr. Rosenthal and Dr. Diaz share programs and initiatives at their schools that seek to support students and make them feel like they belong. They also share common signs that a student may need help, and their favorite parts of their jobs.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/24/24)

Perspectives Dr. Maribel DiazDr. Eric RosenthalNorthampton Community CollegeMoravian UniversityCounselingMental Health
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
