-
"Everybody's There Because They Care": College Counseling with Dr. Eric Rosenthal and Dr. Maribel Diaz | PerspectivesJohn Pearce sits down with Dr. Eric Rosenthal from NCC and Dr. Maribel Diaz from Moravian University to talk about counseling at the college level and why it's important.
-
"Everybody's There Because They Care": College Counseling with Dr. Eric Rosenthal and Dr. Maribel Diaz | PerspectivesJohn Pearce sits down with Dr. Eric Rosenthal from NCC and Dr. Maribel Diaz from Moravian University to talk about counseling at the college level and why it's important.