"Everybody's There Because They Care": College Counseling with Dr. Eric Rosenthal and Dr. Maribel Diaz | Perspectives

On this episode, John Pearce talks with Dr. Eric Rosenthal from Northampton Community College and Dr. Maribel Diaz from Moravian University about counseling at the college level and what it really offers for students. They explain the mental health concerns many students face that make these services so necessary.

Both Dr. Rosenthal and Dr. Diaz share programs and initiatives at their schools that seek to support students and make them feel like they belong. They also share common signs that a student may need help, and their favorite parts of their jobs.

(Original air-date: 10/24/24)