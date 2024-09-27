Walking for Hunger with Dianne Kareha, Steve Simmons, and Abby Goldfarb | Perspectives

On this episode, John Pearce talks with Dianne Kareha and Reverend Steve Simmons of the Allentown and Bethlehem Crop Hunger Walks, and Abby Goldfarb, Executive Director of the Lehigh Conference of Churches. They discuss what people can expect at this year's Crop Hunger Walks and why the annual event is so important.

They also emphasize that hunger is a problem in our own community as well as in foreign countries, and Abby talks about some of the resources available to local residents facing food insecurity.

(Original air-date: 9/26/24)