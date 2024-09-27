© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🍂 Support WDIY's Fall Membership Drive! Call 610-758-8810 or tap here. 🧡
Perspectives

Walking for Hunger with Dianne Kareha, Steve Simmons, and Abby Goldfarb | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published September 27, 2024 at 10:07 AM EDT

On this episode, John Pearce talks with Dianne Kareha and Reverend Steve Simmons of the Allentown and Bethlehem Crop Hunger Walks, and Abby Goldfarb, Executive Director of the Lehigh Conference of Churches. They discuss what people can expect at this year's Crop Hunger Walks and why the annual event is so important.

They also emphasize that hunger is a problem in our own community as well as in foreign countries, and Abby talks about some of the resources available to local residents facing food insecurity.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/26/24)

Tags
Perspectives Rev. Dianne KarehaRev. Steve SimmonsAbby GoldfarbLehigh Conference of ChurchesCROP Hunger WalkhungerFood Insecurity
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
See stories by John Pearce
Related Content